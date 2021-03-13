Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings in March and April.
Meetings will take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom.
•March 17: Ryan Niesen will speak on “Utilizing Workforce Services to Find Quality Employees.”
•March 24: Eric Hasanoff will speak. Topic to be announced.
•March 31: Vola Rossi will speak on “Business Schmoozing is Real.”
•April 7: Gabriel Sirlopu will speak. Topic to be announced.
•April 14: Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons will speak on “Crime Stats Related to Businesses in the City.”
•April 21: Patrick Flaherty will speak on “Sales.”
Information: chinoval leychamberofcommerce.com or (909) 627-6177.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com.
