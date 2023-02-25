Chamber president Zeb Welborn named ‘executive of the year’

Zeb Welborn, president of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, has been named Executive of the Year by the Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE).
Mr. Welborn received the award last week during the annual WACE management conference in Sacramento, of which 800 chambers of commerce are represented.
In addition, the Chamber’s program “Upskill Chino Valley” received the “Outstanding Program of the Year,” and a Chamber-produced video highlighting the program and its funding received an honorable mention in the “Outstanding Chamber Video” category.
Mr. Welborn has led the Chamber for approximately four years under which membership has increased from 319 to 480.
He oversees the Upskill Chino Valley which encompasses leadership programs, the Pitch competitions for student entrepreneurs, career fairs, roundtables, workshops, and workforce development.
The program received $2.1 million in funding from the state and county.
Dave Kilby, president of WACE, said Mr. Welborn’s dedication helped to create a chamber that is vital to the success of local businesses.
Mr. Welborn said he was honored to receive the recognition “which is a reflection of the dedication of our staff, the board, membership, and community leaders.”
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.