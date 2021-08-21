Business Expo set for Sept. 25
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Local businesses will showcase their offerings and services and live music and entertainment will take place. The event is free to attend.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or call (909) 627-6177.
Bus discounts for students
Students in grades kindergarten to twelfth grade can get a ride to and from school on a transit van offered by Omnitrans for 50 percent off through Feb. 6, 2022.
Cost is $2 per one-way trip for the transportation service called OmniRide that works similar to Uber or Lyft.
Students can reserve a trip to school and home anytime between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Trips may be paid for using a credit or debit card within the booking app or with exact cash when the vehicle arrives.
To book a trip, download the free OmniRide On-Demand mobile app.
The closest pick-up and drop-off locations will be listed as “virtual stops,” which are typically a nearby intersection.
Trips may also be reserved by calling (909) 383-1680.
The van accommodates passengers with disabilities traveling with a mobility device.
To plan a trip, learn about the OmniRide service area, or the discounted fare for people with disabilities, visit omnitrans.org/omniride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.