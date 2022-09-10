Chamber award winners
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce announced annual winners at its Business Award dinner last month.
Winners were: Let’s Party Entertainment, Chino Business of the Year; The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Chino Hills Business of the Year; Travis Lafond, Ambassador of the Year; Jeff Vaka, Above & Beyond Award; San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman, Chairman’s Award; Paws 4 Success, Non-Profit of the Year; Silverlake Ramen, Top Choice Award; Sadie Lee, Student Business of the Year; San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board, Best Supporting Organization of the Year; Destiny Collins, Young Professional of the Year; Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez and Senator Connie Leyva, Workforce Innovators Awards.
Business of the month awards
Several establishments were awarded business of the month at the Chino City Council meeting on Tuesday. NFI, a family owned and operated company that provides supply chain support for businesses, was named the July business of the month. The company has several businesses in Chino.
Casa Diaz, a family-owned restaurant that specializes in recipes from Guadalajara, Mexico, was named August business of the month. The restaurant is located at 7041 Schaefer Ave., in the Stater Bros Plaza.
Shell Roofing Group Solutions, a company specializing in roofing safety and roof system installation, was awarded the September business of the month. The company is located at 13503 Vintage Place, Suite A.
Business@
Breakfast meeting
Jeff Fulkerson of FroBro Web Technologies will speak on “How to make sure your website isn’t terrible,” during a Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast meeting at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Business Expo set for Oct. 22
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13290 City Center Drive.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com.
Ghouls Night Out
at Cyn in the City
Cyn in the City will hold a “Ghouls Night Out” from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Los Serranos Golf Course, 15656 Yorba Ave.
The social and business networking event for gals will include vendors, shopping, prizes, and music.
Dinner is available for purchase and a no-host bar is available.
Send business news to news@championnewspa pers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
Excel and typing at adult school
The Chino Valley Adult School is offering typing and Excel classes in September and October.
The typing class will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 14, 19 and 21. Cost is $20, cash only.
Upon completion of the typing course, participants will receive a typing certificate that is accepted by the Chino Valley Unified School District for job applications.
The beginning Excel class will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26, 28, and Oct. 3 and 5. Cost is $20, cash only.
The advanced Excel class will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26. Cost is $30, cash only. To register, visit the adult school, 12970 Third St. There are no refunds.
Information: (909) 627-9613.
