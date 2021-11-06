Student pitch competition today
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Student Pitch Competition where finalists will pitch their business ideas from 3 to 6 p.m. today (Nov. 6) at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive. Chamber officials said $5,000 in prizes will be awarded. Information: chi novalleychamber.com or call (909) 627-6177.
Cakes by mail for Christmas
The Boys Republic Culinary Department is offering a “Sock it to Me Cake” and a “Chocolate Thunder” bundt cake that can be sent through the mail as Christmas gifts.
The Sock it to Me Cake is a breakfast cake with cream, cinnamon and sugar garnished with chopped walnuts, and the Chocolate Thunder is a bundt cake with chocolate chips. The cakes, made by the students in the school’s student bakery, cost $24.99 each including tax and shipping. To ensure Christmas delivery, order by Dec. 9 by calling (909) 628-1217, ext. 267, or visit bakery.boysrepublic.org.
Fairfield Inn groundbreaking
A groundbreaking for the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott was held Nov. 4 at 14075 Ramona Ave. in the Rancho Del Chino shopping center where the Home Depot is located. Construction is expected to last 12 to 15 months for the four-story 111-room hotel on 2.58 acres of land.
Pomona Valley Hospital recognition
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has achieved recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program for meeting rigorous standards for nursing excellence. “Magnet recognition provides our community with the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of patient care,” said Richard E. Yochum, CEO of the hospital.
Magnet-recognized organizations demonstrate better patient outcomes and higher job satisfaction among nurses, he said. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.
Appreciation breakfast set
The second annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Papachino’s Restaurant in Chino to honor the Chino and Chino Hills police departments and the Chino Valley Fire District.
“Those who serve and protect we are going to serve and say thanks,” said organizer Trina Tudrick, an employee of Papachinos, located at 14501 Ramona Ave., at Eucalyptus Avenue.
A pep rally will be held from 6 to 7 a.m. in front of the restaurant. Coffee and hot cocoa will be available to the public.
Rancho Del Chino Rotary, Canabru Coffee and Boys Republic will also serve as hosts of the event.
Ms. Tudrick said community members can drop off Dollar Tree store gift cards and handmade cards of appreciation before the event.
First responders who live in Chino or Chino Hills but work for departments outside the Chino Valley are also invited. Information: Ms. Tudrick, (909) 330-6071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.