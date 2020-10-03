Business@ Breakfast Oct. 7
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Break fast@Business webinar from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Filiberto Quintero, of the Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division, will share information on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.org.
Hiring event Oct. 21
Allied Universal, a security and facility services company, is seeking to hire more than 100 security professionals at an open house hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the company’s branch office at 4200 E. Jurupa Street, Suite #314 in Ontario.
Applicants can apply at https://jobs.aus.com/.
