Reunite with
your money
San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector Ensen Mason has announced that the last day to file a claim for Unclaimed Property Tax Refunds in San Bernardino County is Tuesday, Feb. 28 for refunds that were issued prior to July 1, 2018.
These refunds are due to a reduction in assessed value after property taxes have been paid, he said. “Taxpayers were previously mailed refund claim forms that were never returned to our office for processing or were mailed warrants that stale dated,” he said.
Mr. Mason said the county has spent the last four years trying to find the taxpayers to reunite them with their money. State law allows for unclaimed refunds to be transferred to the county’s general fund after four years.
Taxpayers can search for property tax refunds by the parcel number or property address and request a claim form at SBCounty.gov/ATC/Pirfnet.
They can also contact the auditor’s office for immediate assistance at (909) 382-3090.
Business@
Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host three Business@Breakfast meetings at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays in February.
Meetings are held at the Chino Hills Community Center Room B, 14250 Peyton Drive or can be viewed on Zoom. The Zoom link can be found at chinovalleychamber.com.
•Feb. 8: Topic will be “2023 Labor Laws.”
•Feb. 15: Jim Maloney from TransAmerica will speak on “Covering Professional Relationships to Sales.”
•Feb. 22: Josh Sun of Edward Jones and Kariann Voorhees of Voorhees and Ratzlaff will speak on “Panel-Estate Planning.”
Vendors sought for Chino Days
The City of Chino is seeking vendors for Chino Days, a two-day event on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 featuring live music, food, city history, and cultural art. The Saturday event runs from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vendor applications can be found at cityofchino.org/344/Chino-Days
Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 3 or until spots are filled. Information: (909) 334-3258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.