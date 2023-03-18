Ribbon cutting postponed
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Chino Neighborhood House has been postponed to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
The ceremony was set for Thursday but rescheduled because of weather concerns. The Neighborhood House is celebrating the purchase of the building that it has rented for many decades.
The charity, located at 13130 Sixth St., offers groceries to needy residents who live within the school district’s boundaries. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Tax preparation at
Carolyn Owens
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will hold free tax preparation services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through April 18 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., in Chino.
There is no age, income, or AARP Membership requirement. Service is provided by IRS-certified volunteers on a first come, first served basis. Appointments are not needed.
Information: taxaide.aarp foundation.org
Business@
Breakfast meetings
Several Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast meetings will be held in March and April.
Meetings will take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, Room B, 14250 Peyton Drive or on Zoom.
The Zoom link can be found on the Chamber’s website, chinovalleychamber.com.
•March 22: Jeff Vaka of Ultimate Source on “How I Built This.”
•March 29: Speakers Renay Mehta of the Chino Valley Chamber, Rhonda Brogdon of ServPro Chino-Chino Hills, Manual Zavala of Student Hires, and D’Andre Lampkin of Care Staff Professionals on “Employee Recruitment and Retention.”
•April 5: Chino Valley Chamber staff will give an update on the Chamber.
•April 12: Dario Rodriguez of El Clasificado on “Expectations of Digital Advertising.”
•April 19: Hector Arias of Fantastic Cleaning Service on “Intro to Business.”
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
