Live entertainment for The Patio
A live entertainment permit has been approved for The Patio Grill & Cantina located at 13511 Central Ave., south of Chino Avenue, for a three-piece band from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 4 to 7 p.m. Sundays.
The restaurant was the former John’s Hamburgers and is now owned by Jose Luis Guerrero and Blanchy Arriaza.
The Chino City Council approved the permit, which will be valid for a year, at the July 6 council meeting.
Retired NFL kicker at Cat Café
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Cat Café Rescue will host an open house and ribbon cutting with refreshments and tours from 1 to 4 p.m. today (July 17) at 3560 Grand Ave., upstairs Suite J, behind Sprouts Market.
Retired Los Angeles Rams placekicker Mike Lansford (1982 to 1990), one of seven barefoot kickers in NFL history, will sign photos and provide giveaways. Residents can bring T-shirts and footballs to be autographed.
The goal of Cat Café Rescue is to provide homes for rescued cats. Residents make reservations to play with or cuddle the cats with proceeds going for medical and adoption costs.
The rescue works with the adjacent Chino Hills Urgent Care Pet Clinic to get the cats ready for ownership.
Information: (909) 354-2695.
Keller Williams grand re-opening
Keller Williams Realty in Chino Hills will host a ribbon-cutting grand reopening and casino night from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
The business is located at 15335 Fairfield Ranch Road, Suite 100.
Information: (909) 287-7233 or email agentservices559@gmail.com.
Free hose nozzles at IEUA in Chino
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency is offering free hose nozzles to residents in Chino and Chino Hills to recognize “Smart Irrigation Month” in July. The distribution will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, while supplies last, at headquarters, 6075 Kimball Ave. in Chino.
IEUA asks residents to conserve water in the warmer months by including California natives in their landscapes, detecting and repairing leaks, and replacing irrigation controllers with a Smart Controller to automatically adjust to changes in the weather and landscape needs.
Information: ieua.org.
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays during the next few months.
•July 21: Deanna Margaritha, Glenda Chavez, Jim Gallagher and Raziel Arcega, “The benefits of connections–how to use your network to build a personal advisory board.”
•Aug. 18: Janise Graham, “Exit Strategy.”
•Sept. 15: Dee Ann Chandler, “Level-Up Your Marketing.”
•Sept. 29: Ryan Niesen, “Discovering No-Cost Business Services.”
•Oct. 6: Hazel Beck, “VBOC and Boots to Business Overview.”
Information: (909) 627-6177 or chinovalleychamber.com.
FedEx hiring 2,200 employees
FedEx Ground will hire more than 2,200 employees during the next two months at its hubs in Bloomington and in Chino, at 15920 Flight Ave., on the east side of the Chino Airport. The hubs will be fully operational in August.
“In response to surging demand for its innovative e-commerce services, including unmatched seven-day residential delivery, FedEx Ground is hiring team members across multiple stations in the greater Inland Empire area, including Bloomington,” according to a FedEx Ground statement. Many open positions are for part and full-time package handlers. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Information: https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.
