IEUA wins budget award
For the 14th consecutive year, the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) has been awarded the “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” from the Government Finance Officers Association for its biennial budget encompassing fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.
Stater Bros. gives temporary raises
Hourly employees of Stater Bros. Markets, including store locations in Chino and Chino Hills, began receiving a $2 per hour raise, effective March 23. It will be in place four subsequent weeks. Non-salaried employees working in distribution, transportation, corporate offices, and construction for the company, will also receive the same increase.
In the last month, retail markets have experienced large crowds of customers, looking to purchase basic supplies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Compensation program changes
State Compensation Insurance Fund (State Fund) placed a moratorium on policy cancellations and late payment penalties and will extend credit to any business negatively impacted by COVID-19 events.
The program’s staff will also help businesses adjust their payroll reporting. Information: (888) 782-8338 or StateFundCA.com
Disaster loan assistance offered
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to assist small businesses and non-profit organizations impacted by coronavirus.
Loans of up to $2 million for a small business can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills. Interest rates are 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for non-profit organizations and repayment is up to 30 years.
Small businesses that have available credit elsewhere are not eligible.
Information, 800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail disastercustomerser vice@sba.gov.
Coronavirus resource guide
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce reported that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has put together a coronavirus resource guide for businesses at www.us chamber.com/coronavirus.
The guide includes workplace tips for employees, guidance for employers to plan and respond, customizable workplace flyers, preparedness checklists, travel health notices and guidance for businesses.
Survey offered on COVID-19 needs
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking local business owners and managers to complete a survey to identify their needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey is available at https://forms.gle/MfHDdy hXLKn7RdEo7.
Zeb Welborn, president of the Chino Valley Chamber is also asking businesses to sign up for the chamber’s email list to get up-to-date information regarding the coronavirus and Chino Valley businesses. Sign up at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/2p0lUPc.
