Metrolink offering free rides for kids
Metrolink trains will begin its “Kids Ride Free” on weekends anywhere Metrolink travels across six Southern California counties, starting today (Aug. 29).
“After being cooped up we know folks are ready to change their routines with fun, yet safe, activities for the entire family,” said Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey. “When you ride the train, the journey is a part of the experience and we want families to enjoy a special and affordable train experience as they explore the many outdoor activities we all love about Southern California.”
With the Kids Ride Free on weekends promotion, up to three children 17 years old and under ride free when accompanied by a fare-paying adult. Each adult pays $10 to ride Metrolink anywhere each weekend day.
Information: metrolink trains.com.
Cal Poly Pomona earns honor
Money Magazine ranked Cal Poly Pomona No. 15 on its “Best College in America, Ranked by Value 2020” list, which was released Tuesday.
The university, located less than 10 miles from the Chino Valley, is the highest ranked California State University on the annual listing, which is based on multiple measures of quality, affordability and alumni outcomes.
The university was also recognized as No. 7 on the “Best Public Colleges” list, No. 2 among “Best Colleges Where More Than Half of Applicants Get In,” and No. 10 among the nation’s “Most Transformative Colleges,” where students beat the odds doing better than would be expected based on their economic and academic backgrounds.”
The national Best College by Value ranking is a new high for the university, which rose from No. 41 in 2019 and No. 124 the year prior.
Contributing to the rise this year was an increase in the six-year graduation rate and a re-balancing of magazine’s ratings formula, which increased the weight of the affordability measures from one-third to 40 percent.
Cal Poly Pomona has more than 27,000 students.
