Hot Rod’s to have grand opening
Residents are invited to drive their classic cars to the grand opening of Hot Rod’s Barbershop at noon, Sunday, April 30, at 5480 Philadelphia St., Suite H in Chino.
The event will offer free tacos and hot dogs, a DJ, a bouncer, and haircuts from noon to 3 p.m.
All car clubs and solo riders are welcome.
Cyn’s Sip & Shop
coming May 2
Cyn in the City will hold a “girls night out” from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave. in Chino Hills.
The free event will include music, prizes, and more than 50 vendors selling clothing, skin care products, craft items, purses, jewelry, candles, cosmetics, and services.
Dinner is available for purchase and a no-host bar is available.
To become a vendor, call Anita at (909) 631-4001.
Grand re-opening May 5
Andy’s Xpress Wash will host a grand re-opening at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 5 at 15705 Euclid Ave., in Chino.
Free car washes, drinks and snacks will be offered. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Taste of the
Chino Valley
The annual Taste of the Chino Valley will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 Peyton Drive. Guests can enjoy food from local restaurants, live music, entertainment, and a children’s zone.
Tickets are $50 for general admission, if purchased before Friday, June 30. After that date, ticket cost rises to $65.
Tickets for children ages 6 to 10 are $20.
Information: Lupe Hurst at lhurst@chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
