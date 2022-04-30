Ribbon cutting ceremony today
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at noon today (April 30) for the Pizzeria Chino Hills, 5771 Pine Ave. Suite A, Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the event.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Fraud awareness event May 3
Chino Commercial Bank in Chino will host a Fraud Prevention Programming business round table event at 5:30 p.m. at 14245 Pipeline Ave., south of Grand Avenue.
CEO Dann Bowman will speak on fraud awareness and mitigation. Space is limited and reservations can be made by calling the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce at (909) 627-6177.
Business@Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings Wednesdays, May 25 and June 29.
Meetings are held 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills and on Zoom.
The Zoom link can be found on the Chamber’s website at chinovalleycham ber.com.
Registration for the in-person and online meetings can also be found on the website.
Schedule
•May 25: A panel will discuss Best Advice for Networking and Partnerships.
•June 29: A panel will speak on Best Legal Advice for Your Business.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Entrepreneur Fair May 10
Chino Hills High School will host a Chino Valley Entrepreneur Fair from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the school, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Registration is underway at chinovalleychamber.com.
‘Taste’ set for May 26
Food samples from more than 20 Chino Valley-area restaurants will be served at this year’s Taste of the Chino Valley, scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
Ticket sales will support the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.