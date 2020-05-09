Meat purchases limited
Kroger Co. stores, which include Food 4 Less and Ralphs in southern California, Costco and Sam’s Club big box stores are temporarily limiting the amount of meat customers can purchase after the coronavirus outbreak affected employees at meat processing facilities, resulting in several deaths.
Costco customers can only purchase three meat items per visit.
Food 4 Less is allowing two packages per visit of fresh chicken, fresh beef and fresh pork.
Sam’s Club is limiting the purchase of all poultry, beef, lamb and pork items to one item each,
On April 28, President Trump signed an executive order requiring meat processors to remain open to head off shortages in the nation’s food supply chains, despite mounting reports of plant worker deaths due to coronavirus.
Chamber presents business videos
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has filmed four interviews of business leaders for its new video project to highlight Chamber businesses.
The interviews include Deanna Margaritha from Infuzion Zone, Dr. Quynh Tran from Inland Family Optometry, Kari Voorhees from Voorhees & Ratzlaff Law Group and Barbara Hale from Sycamore Academy charter school.
The videos can be viewed on the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
The Chamber is seeking businesses for future videos. Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce at 627-6177.
Gift cards donated to prison staff
California Institution for Men staff members on all three watches received Chick-Fil-A restaurant gift cards, good for a free entrée.
The 1,400 cards were donated by Chick-fil-A Chino Hills owner/operator David Dinasan.
CIM warden Mona D. Houston and the CIM executive team distributed the cards during National Correctional Workers Appreciation Day on Tuesday.
List of business funding programs
The city of Chino Hills recently provided a list of federal, state and private funding programs that support small businesses to the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The list can be found at thttps://growthzonesitesprod.azureedge.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/568/2020/05/COVID-19-Business-Funding-Matrix.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.