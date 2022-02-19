Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Breakfast@Business meeting from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive and on Zoom.
Chris Kennedy, the City of Chino Economic Development manager and Omar Becerra, the business services representative from the County of San Bernardino Workforce Development Department, will host a panel on “Free government resources and programs for your business.”
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Career fair Feb. 26
Baldy View ROP Career Training Center will host a community open house and job career fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1501 S. Bon View Ave. in Ontario.
Participants can explore career opportunities, receive free health screenings, experience live demonstrations, obtain community resources and tour medical programs. Food, performances and prizes will be offered.
Information: baldyviewrop.com.
