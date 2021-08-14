Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays during the next few months.
•Aug. 18: Janise Graham, “Exit Strategy.”
•Sept. 15: Dee Ann Chandler, “Level Up Your Marketing.”
•Sept. 29: Ryan Niesen, “Discovering No-Cost Business Services.”
•Oct. 6: Hazel Beck, “VBOC and Boots to Business Overview.”
Information: (909) 627-6177 or chinovalleychamber.com.
Business Expo set for Sept. 25
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Local businesses will showcase their offerings and services and live music and entertainment will take place. The event is free to attend.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or call (909) 628-6177.
