Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Business@Breakfast meetings on Zoom from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 10 and 17.
The Feb. 10 meeting will feature Michelle Skiljan of the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center on 2021 Strategies for Success.
On Feb. 17, Ekta Samtani will be the featured speaker on “Mortgage Protection and Life Insurance.”
Information: chinoval leychamberofcommerce.com or (909) 627-6177.
Virtual job fair Feb. 17
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual job fair on Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Companies joining the job fair include G4S Security, Lowes, EPac, Transamerica Financial Advisors, State Farm, PakLab, Home Depot, Amazon, Mountain Mikes Pizza, Lewis Apartment Communities and Logistics Plus, according to Chamber officials. Registration is being accepted at chinovalleychamber.com/jobfair.
“This event will feature a variety of businesses seeking candidates for positions across logistics, manufacturing, security and more,” said Chamber marketing director Abby Treadwell. “The event is free to register.”
Sponsorship opportunities are available, Ms. Treadwell said.
Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, (909) 627-6177.
Pharmacies offering COVID tests
COVID-19 testing is being offered at certain pharmacies in the Chino Valley:
•Rite-Aid in Chino Hills at 15890 Soquel Canyon Parkway
•Chino Hills CVS Pharmacy at 3290 Chino Hills Parkway at Peyton Drive
•Walgreens at 12490 Central Avenue in Chino
•Sav-on pharmacies at the two Chino Hills Albertsons, one at 13181 Peyton Drive and the other at 15970 Los Serranos Country Club.
Rite-Aid, a nationwide pharmaceutical chain has opened up additional no-charge testing sites, bringing its total to 460 stores.
All testing sites will continue to use the self-swab nasal test, which will be overseen by a pharmacist.
Those who are looking to be tested are required to register online at riteaid.com in order to schedule an appointment.
