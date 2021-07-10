Post-COVID recovery program
To combat COVID-19 recovery that for some people lasts several months, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center is offering a comprehensive recovery program.
The hospital has delivered more than 1,000 treatments to patients suffering post-COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms including shortness of breath, persistent fatigue, cognitive brain fog issues, difficulty eating and drinking, speech and language problems, cardiac issues, and anxiety and depression.
Patients who have completed the program report positive outcomes such as better breathing, improved oxygen levels, reduced anxiety levels, less fatigue, longer walk times, resuming previous recreational activities and returning to work.
Retired NFL kicker to appear
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Cat Café Rescue will host an open house and ribbon cutting with refreshments and tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at 3560 Grand Ave., upstairs Suite J, behind Sprouts Market.
Retired Los Angeles Rams placekicker Mike Lansford (1982 to 1990), one of seven barefoot kickers in NFL history, will sign photos and provide giveaways. Residents can bring T-shirts and footballs to be autographed.
The goal of Cat Café Rescue is to provide homes for rescued cats. Residents make reservations to play with or cuddle the cats with proceeds going for medical and adoption costs.
The rescue works with the adjacent Chino Hills Urgent Care Pet Clinic to get the cats ready for ownership.
Information: (909) 354-2695.
Free hose nozzles at IEUA in Chino
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency is offering free hose nozzles to residents in Chino and Chino Hills to recognize “Smart Irrigation Month” in July. The distribution will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, while supplies last, at headquarters, 6075 Kimball Ave. in Chino.
IEUA asks residents to conserve water in the warmer months by including California natives in their landscapes, detecting and repairing leaks, and replacing irrigation controllers with a Smart Controller to automatically adjust to changes in the weather and landscape needs.
Information: ieua.org.
