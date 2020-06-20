Car wash anniversary today
All-American Express Car Wash at 7856 Pine Ave., Chino, will host its one-year anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (June 20).
There will be multiple giveaways and each guest can spin a wheel for a free vending product. Roscoe’s Famous Deli will offer barbecued hot dogs, Suzy Sweet Spot will provide doughnuts and DJ Charvy will provide music.
Survey favors reopening business
A Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce survey shows 92 percent of local businesses are in favor of reopening its doors despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Eight percent of business said no out of the 25 business owners surveyed since the beginning of May, according to a Chamber news release.
The survey shows 14 businesses were requiring employees and its customers to wear masks or shields; 12 businesses were requiring social distancing; four businesses were having hand sanitizer readily available for customers and employees; 10 businesses were improving the cleanliness of their facility; seven were encouraging customers and employees to stay home if sick and were giving temperature checks; four were incorporating barrier shields to separate customers and employees; nine were shifting their business model to be virtual, to go, telecommunicating or by operating by reservation only; and three were having campaigns to educate their customers and employees on safety protocol.
Buffalo Wild Wings reopens
Dining rooms opened this week at nearly 60 Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in Southern California, including the Chino Hills location at 3160 Chino Ave., according to a news release Tuesday.
All high-touch point areas will be cleaned more frequently, tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been spaced out to ensure social distancing, single-use menus and single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be available, and wellness checks will be conducted for all employees before their shifts.
Send business items to news@championnewspa pers.com.
