Business@ Breakfast in July
Three Business@Breakfast virtual meetings hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays, July 8, 15 and 22.
The July 8 meeting will feature Basem Bishay from SunGuide Solutions on quality vs. quantity; the July 15 meeting will have Kristina Gutierrez from Fresh Cut Catering sharing a cooking demonstration with healthier ingredients; and the July 22 meeting will feature Serena Chapman from Bright Prospect talking about the insights and actions of Bright Prospect in the response to COVID-19’s impact on students.
The meetings will be held at https://us02.web.zoom.us/j/82575212766
The Meeting ID number is 82575212786.
COVID-compliant business list
San Bernardino County in its ongoing efforts to help local businesses recover from the COVID-related economic shutdown, while also reassuring patrons and staff of safe reopening, launched its COVID-Compliant Business Partner Locator, an online search database.
The database will allow residents to quickly and easily find businesses committed to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.
After being listed on the database, each business received a $2,500 grant from the county and window signs confirming their COVID-19 compliance and the ability to obtain personal protective equipment at cost.
“This is another tool to reward those businesses that take other people’s well-being seriously,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, a Chino Hills resident. “Workers and customers alike prefer to interact with companies that make their health and safety a priority, and the locator will help them easily find such companies.”
Participating businesses are invited to fill out a listing form to provide an array of relevant information, including company name, products and services, location, contact information, including website address, social media links, hours of operation and employment opportunities.
Information: sbcounty.org.
