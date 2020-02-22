Free presentations at Staples in Chino
“Ensure Your Financial Wellbeing During Trying Times” will be presented 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today (Feb. 22) in Spotlight Space at Staples, 4016 Grand Ave., Chino.
“Real Estate Agent Training: Marketing to the Needs of Seniors” will be held noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
“Write a Book in a Day” is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
The presentations are free. RSVP on Eventbrite or learn more at www.Staples.com/Spotlight.
Glass operating room at hospital
A glass operating room has been installed at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center on Garey Avenue in Pomona.
It contains rounded corners, flush surfaces and powder coating, making it easier to fight off infectious elements, according to a hospital spokesperson, who said glass or steel-walled operating rooms have been used in Europe for some time.
The operating room is primarily being used for total joint replacement surgeries where the risk of infection is higher.
The room also contains a mural with a nature scene to counter patient fears about sterile operating rooms.
Business @ Breakfast
Wealth strategist Josh Nelson will discuss “How to Build Generational Wealth,” at the 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 Business @ Breakfast meeting.
The event will be held at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The meeting is free for Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce members and first-time guests. All others pay $10.
Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 627-6177.
Stores close in Soquel Square
Burgerim fast food restaurant that sold sliders and regular-sized hamburgers and Eyebrow Beauty have shut their doors in one of the newest retail center in Chino Hills: Soquel Square on Pomona Rincon Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Burgerim, which grew quickly in the United States from 2016 to 2019, fell into financial mismanagement, according to restaurant publications.
Teacher recruitment fair Feb. 29
Twenty-eight K-12 schools and districts, as well as institutes of higher education, are scheduled to participate in the annual San Bernardino Countywide Teacher Recruitment Fair, to be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Valencia Room of the National Orange Show, 930 S. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino.
School districts, including Chino Valley Unified, may hold interviews at the site.
Online registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 28 at https://sbcss.k12oms.org/66-182092.
Casa Colina Gala fundraiser March 7
To honor the courage and perseverance of those recovering from traumatic injury and illness, Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare in Pomona will host its Tribute to Courage Gala, Saturday, March 7 at the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel and Conference Center, 601 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona.
A cocktail reception will be at 5:30 p.m., and the dinner program at 7 p.m.
Casa Colina’s biggest fundraiser, the annual black-tie event will honor David Kelley, a 13-time Paralympic medal recipient who led the Casa Colina Condors’ wheelchair basketball team to eight national championships in the ’80 and ‘90s. In the decades since sustaining his spinal cord injury, Mr. Kelly has dedicated himself to playing, coaching and promoting adaptive wheelchair sports, paving the way for Casa Colina’s Outdoor Adventures program.
Tickets: email foundation@casacolina.org or call 596-7733, ext. 2260.
