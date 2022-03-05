Business@Breakfast meeting
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host several Business@Breakfast meetings from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays in the month of March.
Meetings are held at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive and online on Zoom. The Zoom link can be found at chinoval leychamber.com.
Speakers are:
•March 9: Terry Fitch from LegalShield Business Solutions on “How you can reach your peak potential as a business owner.”
•March 16: Chamber President Zeb Welborn will speak on the benefits of being a Chino Valley Chamber member.
•March 23: Katie Stout, a business development account executive, will speak on “How you can get your business back in balance.”
•March 30: Speakers to be announced. The topic will be “how to get funds to grow your business in 2022.”
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Ribbon cutting March 9
A grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 for Coastal Vision Medical Group, 14726 Ramona Ave., Suite 200, in Chino. Tours of the facility will take place and residents can meet the doctors and staff. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
uBreakiFix opens in Chino
A uBreakiFix shop open recently at 4012 Grand Ave., Suite H, in the Chino Spectrum Marketplace. The business performs same-day repair of personal electronics, including smartphones, tablets and computers.
