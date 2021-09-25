Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings on Zoom at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays during the next two weeks.
•Sept. 29: Ryan Niesen will speak on “Discovering no cost business services.”
•Oct. 6: Nicole Ramos of Omnitrans will speak on “Omniride Service.”
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Virtual ‘Believe Walk’ Oct. 3
Stater Bros. markets and Inland Women Fighting Cancer will host a virtual “Believe Walk” on Sunday, Oct. 3 with proceeds benefitting programs and services at local cancer-fighting organizations.
The free event will feature a photo scavenger hunt, a 30-day fitness challenge and a pet photo-video challenge.
Participants can earn exclusive Believe Walk rewards for reaching fundraising milestones, the spokeswoman said. A virtual kickoff will take place at 9 a.m. on Facebook and can be found at @believewalk or believewalk.com.
Recognition dinner Oct. 13
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Business Awards and Recognition Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Yanks Air Museum, 15121 Stearman Drive, at the Chino Airport, in Chino.
“We will be recognizing numerous businesses and business leaders from across the Chino Valley and introducing the new Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors,” a Chamber statement read. Full details are still being finalized.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Job Fair in Chino
A job fair hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Chaffey College Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave., Chino.
Participants are asked to bring copies of their resume to hand out to potential employers.
Businesses can reserve a spot by visiting chinovalleychamber.com.
Information: (909) 627-6177.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
