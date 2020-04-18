Coronavirus online meeting
Community leaders on Tuesday, April 21 will again talk about efforts being taken locally regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce webinar will be held 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
To join the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/j/320725987.
Information: Chamber, 627-6177.
Business @ Breakfast
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business @ Breakfast meeting electronically, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
To participate, visit https://zoom.us/j/104725651.
Information: 627-6177.
Chamber creates YouTube channel
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has created a YouTube channel to assist local businesses, according to Chamber President Zeb Welborn.
The channel can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcxr-VvG_0QHutd39jF7bw.
Among the videos available on the channel are “Chino Valley Leaders on Coronavirus,” “Come to Your Census,” “How to Use Video Content to Grow Your Business,” and highlights of local businesses and business mixers.
Information: Chamber, 627-6177.
Kaiser agrees to virus assistance
A union agreement with Kaiser Permanente will assist its employees, including those at the Chino Grand medical clinic in Chino, with childcare, temporary shelter and extra leave for those tested positive or diagnosed with coronavirus.
The measure applies to Kaiser’s 80,000 employees who are members of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions. It applies to full-time, part-time and per-diem employees.
Under the agreement, Kaiser employees who work at least 32 hours a week will be eligible for a grant of $300 a week to pay for childcare for children 14 or younger, as well as disabled, dependent children. Employees who work between 20 and 32 hours per week will receive a pro-rated grant.
Kaiser is working with several hotel chains to provide alternative shelter for employees who meet certain criteria related to the virus.
Kaiser is offering 80 additional hours of leave for employees who test positive for the virus.
CARES Act video on YouTube
Business owners who did not get a chance to watch the Chino Valley Chamber’s virtual workshop on the CARES Act on April 8 may visit YouTube to see it.
Chamber member Christina Gagnier, shareholder at Carlton Fields hosted the workshop on the Act, a law to address the economic fallout of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in the United States, including extending unemployment benefits for workers furloughed or laid off because of outbreak.
View the workshop at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPDJLdf3tBg&feature=youtu.be
Leadership webinar this week
The county will offer a free webinar on “Leadership During a Crisis,” 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 24, http://wp.sbcounty.gov/workforce/.
