Grand opening for optometrist
A grand opening ceremony for Oasis Optometry will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Nov. 19) at 7041 Schaefer Ave., Suite E, in the Stater Bros. shopping center.
The event will feature a DJ, children’s activities, food, balloon animals, and giveaways.Information: oasis-optome try.com or (909) 679-6344.
Teriyaki House Grill opens in Chino
Teriyaki House Grill recently celebrated a grand opening at 5368 Riverside Drive in Chino. The restaurant offers Asian-inspired cuisine.
Business@ Breakfast meeting
Dr. Angelo Farooq will speak on “The State of the Workforce” during a Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast event, scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Cost is $20 for members, $25 for non-members, and includes breakfast.
Information: lhurst@chino valleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Holiday luncheon Dec. 14
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual holiday luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Vellano Estate, 2441 Vellano Club Drive in Chino Hills.
Cost is $65 for chamber members, $80 for non-members.
Unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items will be collected. Registration is available at chinovalleychamber.com.
