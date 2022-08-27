Excel and typing at adult school
The Chino Valley Adult School is offering typing and Excel classes in September and October.
The typing class will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21. Cost is $20, cash only.
Upon completion of the typing course, participants will receive a typing certificate that is accepted by the Chino Valley Unified School District for job applications.
The beginning Excel class will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26, 28, and Oct. 3 and 5. Cost is $20, cash only.
The advanced Excel class will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26.
Cost is $30, cash only.
To register, visit the adult school, 12970 Third St.
There are no refunds.
Information: (909) 627-9613.
Town Center at The Preserve gearing up
The following leases have been confirmed for the Town Center at The Preserve at Pine Avenue and Main Street, according to the City of Chino: Stater Bros., Kenwood’s Kitchen and Tap, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and 7 Miles Tea Lab.
Leases are pending for a sandwich shop, Chinese restaurant, chicken wings eatery, bakery and café, ice cream shop, juice bar, barber shop, dental office, education center, and specialty food.
Ghouls Night Out at Cyn in the City
Cyn in the City will hold a “Ghouls Night Out” from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Los Serranos Golf Course, 15656 Yorba Ave.
The social and business networking event for gals will include vendors, shopping, prizes, and music.
Dinner is available for purchase and a no-host bar is available.
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Several Business@Breakfast meetings will take place over the next several weeks at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14280 Peyton Drive and on Zoom. The meetings, set for 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays, are hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
•Aug. 31: Reggie Thomas of Peake Potential will give a motivational talk.
•Sept. 7: Jim Gallagher of Dog Park for Chino Hills will speak on “Business Authenticity for Success.”
•Sept. 14: Jeff Fulkerson of FroBro Web Technologies will speak on “How to make sure your website isn’t terrible.”
Register for the in-person and online meetings at chi novalleychamber.com.
Business Expo set for Oct. 22
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13290 City Center Drive.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Send business news to news@championnewspa pers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
