Chambers of Commerce from Chino Valley, Brea, Corona and Yorba Linda will host an Economic Forecast luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Eagle Canyon Golf Club, 1800 Eagle Glen Parkway in Corona.
Keynote speaker will be Dr. Christopher Thornberg, the director of the University of California-Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the university and founding partner of Beacon Economics LLC.
“This collaborative effort will bring together leaders from Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties to discuss economic trends, projections of the economy and the state of housing,” said Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce President Zeb Welborn.
Tickets are limited to sponsors of the luncheon because of coronavirus safety guidelines, but general admission tickets could be available if space permits.
Sponsorship packages ranging from $750 to $10,000 are available, Mr. Welborn said.
“A special golf package is offered as an added benefit to the day, for post-event business and social interactions to continue,” he said.
Information: https://bit.ly/2OdNzE1, call the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce at (909) 627-6177 or email Mr. Welborn at zwelborn@chinovalleychamber.com.
