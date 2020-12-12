PPP forgiveness webinars
The U.S. Small Business Inland Empire-Orange County district office will offer two webinars on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and PPP Forgiveness in December.
The webinars will cover the latest on the forgiveness process, required forms and guidance and a question and answer session for attendees. Webinars will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 15 and 22.
Registration is being taken at sba.gov. Information: (714) 550-7420.
Free Hackathon code class
Code Ninjas, a coding center for children in Chino Hills, will host a free in-person Holiday Hackathon noon to 2 p.m. today (Dec. 12) where children can participate in a competition to build video games using the programming language of their choice for a chance to win prizes.
Coding experience is not required.
Code Ninjas Chino Hills is in The Commons shopping center at the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue.
The business offers classes that teach children how to code by building video games.
Owners Gabriel and Melissa Sirlopu of Chino Hills encourage families to bring a canned good to be donated to the Chino Neighborhood House. Information: Code Ninjas, 536-2633.
Costco opens early for seniors 60-plus
Due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Chino Hills Costco on Peyton Drive will open 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday “until further notice” for senior shoppers 60 years and older, persons with disabilities, and persons who are immunocompromised. Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to healthcare workers including pharmacists and hospital employees, police officers, EMTs and firefighters.
These employees will be allowed to move to the front of the line during all open hours.
New tenants at The Shoppes
Three new tenants will be coming to The Shoppes at Chino Hills on Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive: La Shish, a Mediterranean restaurant that will occupy the former Smashburger site; LiQ, a buy-trade-sell boutique that carries shoes, apparel and accessories that will occupy the former Bowtie Suit Shop; and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, a candy store-chocolate shop, in the storefront formerly occupied by Pinkberry frozen yogurt.
Business@Breakfast Dec. 16
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Business@Breakfast meeting 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 on Zoom. Chamber President Zeb Welborn said the meeting will be an “End of the Year” wrapup.
Information: ZWelborn@chinovalleychamber.com.
