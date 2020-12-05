Grocery Outlet opens
A ribbon cutting and grand opening was held Thursday for Grocery Outlet, a chain of discount supermarkets that opened in the Chino Hills Shopping Center on the northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue. The store, operated by Anthony Greco and Ofelia Carrillo, is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week
The 21,095-square-foot building is located at the former Big Lots. Improvements were made to the interior, exterior and parking lot.
Grocery Outlet offers discounted, overstocked and closeout products from name brand and private label suppliers.
Zeb Welborn, president of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber was very excited to host the ribbon cutting. “It’s great to see a new business enter that shopping center to provide valuable services to Chino Hills,” he said.
Information: chinohills@groceryoutlet.com.
New grants available
Businesses in Chino Hills that employ 35 or fewer employees may apply for CARES Act grant funds through the City of Chino Hills through Monday, Dec. 14.
Grants will be awarded between $5,000 and $10,000.
Businesses must retain or create at least one permanent full-time position for a low-income employee and demonstrate an economic loss due to the pandemic.
Grant funds can be used for working capital such as rent, payroll, utilities, or inventory. Funds may not be used for building improvements, refinancing debt or the payment of delinquent taxes. The application and details may be found at chinohills.org/busi nessgrant. For assistance, call 364-2717 or email com munityservices@chinohills.org with the subject line “Business Grant Program.”
Business park sold
Kimball Business Park, a 10.5-acre industrial site at Kimball and Hellman avenues in Chino, was recently purchased by Orbis Real Estate Partners and Ledo Capital Group. Seller was Sares Regis Group and JP Morgan.
It will have a gas station with a 7-Eleven store and a quick service restaurant.
Ten buildings ranging from 8,000 to 18,000-square-feet are planned. City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro said plans are under review and the new ownership expects to break ground by year’s end.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com.
Log In
