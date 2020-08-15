Market donates $50,000 to FPF
Stater Bros. Charities is partnering with PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) for the third straight year to contribute $50,000 to the Fallen Patriots Foundation in order to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.
There are three Stater Bros. stores in the Chino Valley— 4721 Riverside Drive and 6989 Schaefer Ave., in Chino and 14250 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
“Supporting Children of Fallen Patriots is one of the ways we can honor those who died defending our country,” said Nancy Negrette, Chairman and President Stater Bros. Charities. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with PepsiCo and Children of Fallen Patriots to provide college education opportunities and invest in the future of America,” Negrette continued.
“PBNA is proud to partner with our longtime valued customer, Stater Bros. to support the children who have lost parents in the line of duty. PBNA has partnered with the Children of Fallen Patriots for many years, and we’re honored to continue our support to this incredible cause,” said Marty Bean, Senior Vice President of Sales and Commercial Planning, PBNA West Division.
The funds will be dedicated to helping the families of service members from all branches of the armed forces who have died as a result of combat casualties, military training accidents, service related illnesses, suicide, as well as other duty-related deaths as ruled by the Department of Veterans affairs.
