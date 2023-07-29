Urgent care
center opens
The American Family Care (AFC) urgent care center has opened in the Chino Hills Marketplace at Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, suite 800.
“We’re so excited to connect with the local Asian American population and introduce them to our affordable and convenient urgent care services,” says Sohyum Lim, medical provider and independent co-owner and operator of AFC Chino Hills. “People can stop by AFC Chino Hills and access healthcare in less than an hour,” she said.
AFC has five exam rooms and a procedure room, X-ray equipment, and lab that can provide testing for STDs, COVID, and the flu.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Outdoor putting green at golf course
GOLFTEC has submitted an application to the City of Chino Hills to construct a 3,376-square-foot golf instruction facility and an outdoor putting green at the Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave.
GOLFTEC will provide private one-on-one golf lessons using video analysis, motion measurement, and launch monitors. The application is under review.
Business@
Breakfast meeting
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts Business@Breakfast meetings at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, Room B, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Meetings can be viewed live on Zoom by visiting chinovalleychamber.com.
On Aug. 2, Chamber officials will give an overview of happenings at the Chamber.
Soroptimist mixer Sept. 21
The Soroptimist of Chino Hills-Inland Empire and the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at Infuzion Zone, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 400 in Chino Hills.
Light snacks and refreshments will be served.
Reservations: (951) 316-5858.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.