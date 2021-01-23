Company awards bonus to staff
The Ziegenfelder Company, a producer of Budget Saver 18-count Twin Pops frozen treats with production facilities in Chino, Denver, Colorado and Wheeling, Virginia, is awarding its approximately 350 employees with a COVID Employee Appreciation bonus totaling $750,000, the company announced Monday.
Bonus amounts will range between $2,000 and $3,000.
The company’s Chino location is 12290 Colony Ave., west of East End Avenue and south of Philadelphia Street.
“The bonus comes after the company was able to remain operational throughout the uncertainly of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ziegenfelder spokeswoman Chrissy Mucheck. “In the year 2020, amidst a global pandemic and unprecedented times, this small company, experienced a successful year.”
The bonuses started being distributed on Jan. 15.
Small business webinars planned
Several free small business webinars, sponsored by the City of Chino, are planned this month.
•2021 SCORE Entrepreneurial Leadership Workshop - Marketing Plan, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Registrer at inlandempire.score.org.
•Human Resource Laws and Regulations, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Register at iesmallbusiness.com.
•Level-Up Your Marketing: Level Three, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Register at iewbc.org.
The webinars are conducted by the Chaffey College Workforce Training Institute, the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center, Inland Empire Small Business Development Center, SCORE, or the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board.
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Business@Breakfast meetings on Zoom from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 17.
•Jan. 27: Raziel Arcega of LNR Promotions will speak on “Bingo- Let the 2021 Games Begin.”
•Feb. 3: Rose Study of Roses Say will speak on the topic “How to Get Positive Reviews on Yelp & Google to Grow Your Business.”
•Feb. 17: Ekta Samtani will be the featured speaker on “Mortgage Protection and Life Insurance.” Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com or 627-6177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.