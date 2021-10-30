Harvest health fair
Oakmont of Chino Hills senior assisted living center will host a Harvest Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at 14837 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Reservations are required by calling (909) 606-3010 by Tuesday, Nov. 2.
A smoothie bar and healthy handcrafted treats prepared by the Oakmont culinary team will be available. Free health screenings and a raffle will be offered.
Information: (909) 606-3010.
Student Pitch Competition Nov. 6
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Student Pitch Competition where seven groups of finalists will pitch their business ideas on stage.
The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
Chamber officials said $5,000 in prizes will be awarded. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or call (909) 627-6177.
Appreciation breakfast set
The second annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Papachino’s Restaurant in Chino to honor the Chino and Chino Hills police departments and the Chino Valley Fire District.
“Those who serve and protect we are going to serve and say thanks,” said organizer Trina Tudrick, an employee of Papachinos, located at 14501 Ramona Ave., at Eucalyptus Avenue.
The community is invited to participate in a pep rally from 6 to 7 a.m. in front of the restaurant. Coffee and hot cocoa will be available to the public.
Rancho Del Chino Rotary, Canabru Coffee and Boys Republic will also serve as hosts of the event.
Ms. Tudrick said community members can drop off Dollar Tree store gift cards and handmade cards of appreciation before the event.
Any first responders living in Chino or Chino Hills, but who work for departments outside of the Chino Valley, are also invited.
Information: Trina Tudrick, (909) 330-6071.
