Mattress sale fundraiser today
Ayala High School will host a mattress fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (April 9) and Sunday, April 10 with 20 percent of proceeds benefitting student athletes.
The high school is located at 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Buyers will receive a coupon for two free memory pillows with a purchase of a new mattress.
Business@ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings during April, May and June.
Meetings are held 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills and on Zoom.
The Zoom link can be found on the Chamber’s website at chinovalleychamber.com.
Registration for the in-person and online meetings can also be found on the website.
Schedule
•April 13: Janine Warren and James Martin III from AmPac Business Capital will be the featured speakers.
•April 20: Speaker will be Rose Study of Roses Say.
•April 27: A panel will discuss Top Tips on Marketing Your Business in 2022.
•May 25: A panel will discuss Best Advice for Networking and Partnerships.
•June 29: A panel will speak on Best Legal Advice for Your Business.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Entrepreneur Fair May 10
Chino Hills High School will host a Chino Valley Entrepreneur Fair from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the school, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, south of Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Registration is underway at chinovalleychamber.com.
‘Taste’ set for May 26
Food samples from more than 20 Chino Valley-area restaurants will be served at this year’s Taste of the Chino Valley, scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
“This year, the Taste of the Chino Valley will kick off #CVRestaurantMonth where we will encourage our community to visit local restaurants throughout the month of June,” the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce said in a statement on its website.
Ticket sales will support the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Ribbon cutting April 18
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, April 18 at 15709 Euclid Ave., Suite C in Chino.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Mixer scheduled for April 28
A Young Professionals Mixer will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Urban Fish Taco, 13865 City Center Drive, Suite 3093, at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Participants can attend free and network with business owners in the Chino Valley.
Registration is available at chinovalleychamber.com.
Information: (909) 627-6177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.