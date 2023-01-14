Grand opening
today
A grand opening ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. today (Jan. 14) for Casa Diaz restaurant, 7041 Schaefer Ave., at Euclid Avenue, in Chino. Drink discounts will be offered. Information: chi novalleychamber.com.
Job fair
Jan. 25
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Registration is free for job seekers.
Booth registration is $50 for chamber members, $100 for non-members.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com/jobfair.
Ribbon-cutting
Jan. 26
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 for First Bank, 13641 Central Ave. in Chino.
Tacos will be served.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
