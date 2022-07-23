Ribbon cuttings scheduled
Two ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be held this month in Chino Valley.
•5 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 25 for Accelerated Urgent Care, 4108 Edison Ave., Suite 112, Chino. Drinks and appetizers will be provided.
•10 a.m. Saturday, July 30 for Patrons Barber Parlour, located at 15855 Soquel Canyon Parkway, Suite 110, in Chino Hills. Food and giveaways will be available.
Information: (909) 627-6177 or chinovalleychamber.com.
Shop at Cyn’s Sip and Shop
Cyn in the City will host a “Cyn’s Sip and Shop” featuring shopping, music, and prizes from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., in Chino Hills.
The theme is “Christmas in July.” All women in the community are invited to browse and shop from more than 50 vendors selling clothing, cosmetics and skin care products, purses, jewelry, and home décor. The event is free.
Dinner is available for purchase and a no-host bar is available. Cyn in the City offers social and network opportunities for gals.
Business Awards dinner Aug. 17
The annual Business Awards and Recognition Dinner, hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
Cost is $75 for Chamber members, $95 for non-members. Information: (909) 627-6177.
