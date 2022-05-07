From a ‘squeeze’ to a rooster
The popular omelette/breakfast and lunch restaurant known as Squeeze In is changing its name to Violet Rooster. A note on the door reveals the name change. Squeeze In, which opened in 2018, is located in the Santa Barbara retail center on the southeast corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road.
Business@ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings Wednesdays in May from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive and on Zoom.
The Zoom link can be found at chinovalleychamber.com.
Registration for the in-person and online meetings can also be found on the website.
•May 11: Dario Rodriguez, multimedia manager at EC Hispanic Media/ElClassifica do.com will speak on making videos for your business.
•May 18: Brett Kopf, co-founder of Omella will speak on how to validate customer problems.
•May 25: Speakers David Harrison, Marijane Chuang, Craig Sunada, Deanna Margaritha and Sandy Graham will discuss Best Advice for Networking and Partnerships.
•June 29: A panel will speak on Best Legal Advice for Your Business.
Large ‘Duck House’ coming
A 7,199-square-foot Chinese restaurant called “Duck House” will be locating to The Commons in Chino Hills on the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue. It will occupy the vacant building where “Taste of China Seafood & Dim Sum” was located. The signature dish is Peking duck.
Entrepreneur Fair May 10
Chino Hills High School will host a Chino Valley Entrepreneur Fair from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Registration is underway at chinovalleychamber.com.
‘Taste’ set for May 26
Food samples from more than 20 Chino Valley restaurants will be served at this year’s Taste of the Chino Valley from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
Ticket sales will support the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
