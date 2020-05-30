Store closures announced
L Brands, parent company of Victoria’s Secret lingerie store, announced this week it will permanently close 250 stores in the United States and Canada, as well as 50 of its Bath & Body Works shops.
The company has not yet released the exact locations of the closures.
A Victoria Secret’s & PINK store is located at The Shoppes at Chino Hills on Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive. A Bath & Body Works store is on Grand Avenue in Chino. Both stores have been temporarily closed during the coronavirus outbreak.
Calls to the stores on Wednesday went directly to voicemail.
Waste contractor buys meals for staff
Republic Services, the waste contractor for the city of Chino Hills, has purchased more than 650 meals for its staff members since March 23 to show their appreciation to their employees.
The company has provided meals to its staff two days a week through purchases to local restaurants suggested by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, community leaders, business leaders, and Republic employees.
Every other week, Republic has provided its employees with $100 gift cards to purchase household essentials such as gasoline and groceries from local businesses.
The program has allowed Republic’s employees to purchase approximately $240,000 in goods and services from the local economy during the coronavirus pandemic, said Michael Johnson, market manager, government relations for the Anaheim-based company.
