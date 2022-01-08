Ribbon cutting today
A grand-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at noon today (Jan. 8) for The Beauty Whisperer, 11756 Central Ave. Unit C, Chino. Raffle prizes will be given and refreshments will be provided. The ribbon cutting will occur at 12:15 p.m.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Grand opening Sunday
Axis Chiropractic and Health Center will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 at 13890 Peyton Drive, Unit C, in Chino Hills.
The first 10 guests will receive a free spine checkup. Drinks, gifts and bakery boxes will be provided.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com.
Pizza and Politics Jan. 13
Chekesha Gilliam, the San Bernardino County government and legislative affairs analyst, will speak on employment laws impacting businesses in 2022 at a Pizza and Politics meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
The meeting will be held in the multi-purpose room at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is free for Chino Valley Chamber members, $10 for non-members.
Information: chinovall eychamber.com.
Career Expo and Job Fair Jan. 14
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Career Expo and Job Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event is free for job seekers.
Booths are $50 for Chino Valley Chamber members and $100 for non-members.
Businesses expected to attend are Andy’s Express Wash, Anthesis, ATWORK, Beacon Day School, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Carlton Fields LLP, Citizens Business Bank, City of Chino Police Department, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, McKesson Medical, OPARC, New York Life Insurance Services, School Portraits by Adams Photography, Servpro of Chino-Chino Hills and Threshold Aviation Group.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com.
