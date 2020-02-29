Pet adoptions today, Sunday
Dogs, cats, kittens, puppies and various small pets will be available for adoption at PetSmart stores in Chino Hills, 13001 Peyton Drive and in Chino, 11945 Central Ave. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today (Feb. 29) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The event is hosted by PetSmart in conjunction with its non-profit partner PetSmart Charities.
Soccer center grand opening
TOCA Training Center, an indoor soccer facility, will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Feb. 29) at 15221 Fairfield Ranch Road #150, Chino Hills.
There will be food, pro player signings, competitions, class and training demonstrations, face painting and opportunities to win prizes. Caitlyn Schrepfer, considered the number one female freestyle soccer player in the United States, will show off her moves during the event.
Guests will receive a free TOCA T-shirt while supplies last, a free training session, and a free juniors class.
Reservations are suggested at 895-6339. Information: tinyurl.com/toca-grand-opening.
Free presentations at Staples in Chino
Three business presentations are scheduled for this week at the Spotlight Space at Staples, 4016 Grand Ave., Chino.
“Write a Book in a Day” will be presented 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Feb. 29).
“Developing a Plan That Customers Will Love,” is set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6.
“Secure Your Financial Future (Hint: Your 401K is Not Enough!) will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7.
The presentations are free. RSVP on Eventbrite or learn more at www.Staples.com/Spotlight.
Hospital Gala tonight in Ontario
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center will hold its 26th annual Heartbeat Gala, 5:30 to 11 p.m. today (Feb. 29) at DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, 222 North Vineyard Ave., Ontario.
The evening will include dinner, dancing and live entertainment.
Cost is $250.
Information: Amber Bren neisen, amber.breneisen@pvhmc.org or call 469-9378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.