Metz to donate air, heat system
Metz Air Control in Chino will accept nominations through Wednesday, June 30 from active or retired military members for a free upgrade of their air and heating system in honor of National Military Appreciation month.
Military personnel should include their personal stories and email to nominate@metzaircontrol.com.
Metz Air Control is located at 13784 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 614-4125.
Business Award nominees sought
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominees for its annual Business Awards for its upcoming Recognition Dinner.
A date for the ceremony has not been scheduled.
Nominations are being accepted for Chino Business of the Year, Chino Hills Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Above and Beyond Award, and Non-Profit of the Year.
Information: atreadwell@chinovalleychamber.com or call (909) 627-6177.
Business of the Month winner
All American Car Wash at 7856 Pine Ave. in Chino was named the City of Chino’s May 2021 Business of the Month.
“All American Car Wash takes pride in being a Chino business and believes in giving back to the community,” according to a statement issued by the city on Monday. “They have found much success in joining with their community partners, The Let It Be Foundation, OC schools and The Bridge Church to accomplish this mission.”
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings in June and July. Meetings start at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom.
•June 2: Marijane Chuang and Chris Flores, “Moving your marketing to the vertical screen: Why your phone is all you need to get the job done.”
•June 9: Nicolette Wilson, “Mind, Body and Business.”
•June 16: Julia Estrada, “Navigating California’s Commercial Recycling Legislation”
•June 23: Kristina Gutierrez, Melissa Demirci and Peter Joseph, “How COVID-19 changed the way we problem solve.”
•June 30: Ross Gile, “Transform your Chamber listing from boring to soaring.”
•July 14: Martiza Gomez, “Marketing on Social Media.”
•July 21: Deanna Margaritha, Glenda Chavez, Jim Gallagher and Raziel Arcega, “The benefits of connections- How to use your network to build a personal advisory board.”
Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, (909) 627-6177 or visit chi novalleychamber.com.
