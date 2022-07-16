Shop at Cyn’s Sip and Shop
Cyn in the City will host a “Cyn’s Sip and Shop” featuring shopping, music, and prizes from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., in Chino Hills.
The theme is “Christmas in July.”
All women in the community are invited to browse and shop from more than 50 vendors selling clothing, cosmetics and skin care products, purses, jewelry, and home décor.
The event is free.
Dinner is available for purchase and a no-host bar is available. Cyn in the City offers social and network opportunities for gals.
XP-Pen opens at Fairfield Ranch
XP-Pen, a computer and electronics manufacturer, recently opened in the Fairfield Ranch Business Center, 15350 Fairfield Ranch Road.
The company is a supplier of graphics tablets, pen displays, monitors, stylus pens, and other products for graphic designers, digital artists, and illustrators.
Visit xp-pen.com/
Bafang Dumpling coming to center
Taiwanese restaurant Bafang Dumpling has submitted tenant improvement plans to open in the Rolling Ridge Plaza on Chino Avenue and Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The restaurant, known for dumplings and potstickers (crescent-shaped dumplings filled with pork and shredded vegetables), opened its first store in the U.S. in the City of Industry in March.
The 2,060-square-foot restaurant will occupy a portion of the space previously occupied by JoJo’s Pizza Kitchen near the 99 Ranch Market.
Information: (909) 627-6177 or chinovalleycham ber.com.
Business@nBreakfast meeting
Chino Valley Chamber will host a Business@Breakfast meeting from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive and on Zoom. Speaker Christina Gagnier of Carlton Fields, LLP’s will host a fraud prevention workshop.
Register online at chino valleychamber.com.
Speakers are needed at future Business@Breakfast events.
Interested speakers can email jdevera@chinoval leychamber.com.
Two ribbon cuttings this month
Two grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held this month, hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
•5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 for Accelerated Urgent Care, 4108 Edison Ave., Suite 112 in Chino.
•10 a.m. Saturday, July 30 for Patrons Barber Parlour, located at 15855 Soquel Canyon Parkway, Suite 110, in Chino Hills. Food and giveaways will be available.
Information: (909) 627-6177 or chinovalleycham ber.com.
Business Awards dinner Aug. 17
The annual Business Awards and Recognition Dinner, hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
Cost is $75 for Chamber members, $95 for non-members.
Awards will be given to Chino Business of the Year, Chino Hills Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Above and Beyond Award, Chairman’s Award, Non-Profit of the Year Award, Outgoing Chair of the Board, Best Supporting Business of the Year, and Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
Send business news to news@championnewspa pers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
