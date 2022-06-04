Country Fair center sold
Red Mountain Retail Group based in Santa Ana has purchased the Country Fair shopping center in Chino for $42.2 million from Kimco Realty Corp., according to online real estate and shopping center websites.
The 13-acre shopping center on Central Avenue, north of Philadelphia Street, is anchored by Albertsons and includes Harbor Freight Tools and PetSmart. The shopping center recently experienced the closure of Rite Aid.
Chamber re-opening, mixer
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its re-grand opening and new member mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Chamber, 13150 Seventh St., Chino. There is no cost for Chamber members, and is $20 for non-members.
Participants can see the upgrades to the office and meet members.
Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Threshold Aviation gets exclusive rights
Tecnam, a leading Italy-based airplane manufacturer, was awarded exclusive rights for its sales and maintenance of its aircraft in California and Arizona to the team at Threshold Aviation Group, located at the Chino Airport.
Threshold Aviation, which has been flying, managing, servicing and selling airplanes since 1989, formed a new company that will manage the Tecnam business called Cielo Blu, (Italian for blue skies).
The new corporation is owned by the DiLullo family and will be led by Kayla DiLullo with support from her father, Mark DiLullo, her mother Lisa, and her sister Nicole.
ONT to host job fair June 8
Ontario International Airport will host a job fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 with more than 25 vendors in Terminal 1, 1940 Moore Way in Ontario.
Participating companies and agencies are ABM Industries, Airbahn, Allied Universal Security, Aspire Lounge, Airport Terminal Services, Causewell Insurance Services, CLEAR, Delaware North, Diversity Food Brands, Dunkin, Enterprise Holdings, FedEx Express, Hudson News, JBT Airport Services, Master Landscape, Menzies, PCI, Prosegur Security, the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Department, SIA Engineering, Sierra Aviation, Subway, Traveler’s Aid, the Transportation Security Administration, Unifi Services (Frontier), United Ground Express, United Parcel Services, and US Aviation.
“Veterans and local residents are especially encouraged to attend this hiring event. Ontario International Airport is an economic and employment driver for our region, and this Job Fair is one more example of our commitment to expanding career-exploration opportunities,” said Curt Hagman, OIAA commissioner and chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
Information: communityengagment@flyontario.com.
