Santa Claus coming
to pet store
Santa Claus is coming to Kahoots Pet Store in Chino Hills from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway next door to Dollar Tree in the Chino Hills Marketplace. Children and animals may get their photos taken with Santa. There is no cost.
Job fair
Jan. 25
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Registration is free for job seekers.
Booth registration is $50 for chamber members, $100 for non-members.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com/jobfair.
Send business items to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
