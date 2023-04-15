New urgent care
centers
The City of Chino Hills issued tenant improvement permits in March for two urgent care centers: a 3,141-square-foot Carbon Health urgent care at Soquel Square on the southwest corner of Pomona Rincon Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, and a 2,708-square-foot American Family Care urgent care at the Chino Hills Marketplace at Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
Business
roundtable April 26
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Chairman Josh Sun will moderate a business executive roundtable, “A conversation for Asian-American owned businesses,” from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 26.
The discussion will be held at the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 13150 Seventh St., Chino.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Business@
Breakfast
Hector Arias of Fantastic Cleaning Service will speak on “Intro to Business” at the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast meeting, scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 19.
The meeting will be held at the Chino Hills Community Center, Room B, 14250 Peyton Drive or on Zoom.
The Zoom link can be found at chinovalleycham ber.com.
Tax preparation at
Carolyn Owens
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is holding free tax preparation services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through April 18 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., in Chino. There is no age, income, or AARP Membership requirement. Service is provided by IRS-certified volunteers on a first come, first served basis. Appointments are not needed.
Information: taxaide.aar pfoundation.org
Neighborhood House ceremony
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Chino Neighborhood House will take place at 5 p.m., Thursday, April 27 at 13130 Sixth St. in Chino.
The Neighborhood House is celebrating the purchase of the building that it has rented for many decades.
The charity offers groceries to needy residents who live within the school district’s boundaries.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Hot Rod’s to have grand opening
Residents are invited to drive their classic cars to the grand opening of Hot Rod’s Barbershop at noon, Sunday, April 30, at 5480 Philadelphia St., Suite H in Chino.
The event will offer free tacos and hot dogs, a DJ, a bouncer, and haircuts from noon to 3 p.m.
All car clubs and solo riders are welcome.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
Hold off on this one for a week.
Cyn’s Sip & Shop
coming May 2
Cyn in the City will hold a “girls night out” from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave. in Chino Hills.
The free event will include music, prizes, and more than 50 vendors selling clothing, skin care products, craft items, purses, jewelry, candles, cosmetics, and services.
Dinner is available for purchase and a no-host bar is available.
To become a vendor, call Anita at (909) 631-4001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.