Chamber award winners named
Chino Valley school board member Christina Gagnier was named the Above and Beyond award winner and Raziel Arcega was named 2020 Ambassador of the Year by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce in its Chino Valley Business Awards for 2020.
Mrs. Gagnier created the inaugural Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Pitch Competition, awarding $5,000 in grants to Chino Valley Unified students to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.
Currently, she is assisting the Chamber of Commerce on a series of workshops to promote entrepreneurships in the Chino Valley.
Ms. Arcega earned her award for her “effort to be a catalyst for business growth, a convener of leaders and influencers, and a champion for a stronger community,” said Chamber President Zeb Welborn.
“Raziel is the first person to raise her hand when opportunities come to support the Chamber and our efforts,” Mr. Welborn said. “She is on virtually every committee the Chamber has and participates in those committees with enthusiasm, kindness, and conviction.”
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Business@Breakfast meetings on Zoom from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Ekta Samtani will be the featured speaker on “Mortgage Protection and Life Insurance.”
Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com or (909) 627-6177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.