Luv 2 Play opening held
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for Luv 2 Play, an indoor playground at 3983 Grand Ave. in Chino. The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the grand opening.
The 10,000-square-foot facility is located next to the Big 5 Sporting Goods store.
Information: luv2play.com/chino/.
Award nominations sought
Nominations are being accepted through Friday, Aug. 20 for the Spirit of the Entrepreneur award, which is in its 19th year.
An awards ceremony will be held Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Fox Theatre in Riverside.
The nominations are for entrepreneurs in the Inland Empire area, including all of San Bernardino and Riverside counties and Claremont and Pomona.
Information: spiritawardsie.com.
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays during the next few months.
•June 30: Ross Gile, “Transform your Chamber listing from boring to soaring.”
•July 14: Maritza Gomez, “Marketing on Social Media.”
•July 21: Deanna Margaritha, Glenda Chavez, Jim Gallagher and Raziel Arcega, “The benefits of connections–How to use your network to build a personal advisory board.”
•Aug. 18: Janise Graham, “Exit Strategy.”
•Sept. 15: Dee Ann Chandler, “Level-Up your marketing.”
•Sept. 19: Ryan Niesen, “Discovering no cost business services.”
Information: (909) 627-6177.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
