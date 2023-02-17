Business@
Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Business@Breakfast meeting at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Chino Hills Community Center Room B, 14250 Peyton Drive. The meeting can also be viewed on Zoom. The link can be found at chinovalleychamber.com.
Josh Sun of Edward Jones and Kariann Voorhees of Voorhees and Ratzlaff will speak on “Panel-Estate Planning.”
Grant writing
workshop Feb. 23
Grant writing will be the topic of a Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce business workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the chamber office, 13150 Seventh St. in Chino. The workshop will be hosted by Chamber Workforce Development Director Renay Mehta.
It can be viewed live on Zoom by finding the link on the Chamber’s website, then click the events tab, find Feb. 23 on the calendar and click the link for Business Workshop: Grants 101.
Registration is available at chinovalleychamber.com. Information: (909) 627-6177.
Chaffey College to celebrate 140 years
Chaffey College, which has campuses in Chino, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana, will host celebrations for its 140th anniversary in March.
The Chino Campus’ celebration is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23. The Rancho Cucamonga campus celebration will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and the Fontana Campus event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
Warehouse boom
in Chino
Industrial development in the City of Chino continues to explode. Currently 1,117,239-square-feet of warehouses are under construction.
The city has one of the lowest industrial vacancy rates in the region at 0.2 percent, according to the city’s latest Economic Development Report, which is updated quarterly. Neighboring cities Ontario and Fontana have vacancy rates of 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. Chino garners a per square foot rate at $1.66.
Chino residential construction
More homes are on the horizon in Chino with 173 single-family residences and 296 multi-family units under construction, according to the city’s latest Economic Development Report.
Within the last 12 months, 341 residential units were approved for construction. Chino has a population of 93,000 people, which is expected to reach approximately 140,000 by 2040.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
