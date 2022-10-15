Sky Kids event today
Children with physical or mental disabilities, cancer survivors, burn survivors or children going through tough times can fly in an airplane during the annual Sky Kids event today (Oct. 15) at Threshold Aviation, 8352 Kimball Ave., at the Chino Airport.
Food, games and dress up costumes will be provided and parents can join their children for the flight.
The event was cancelled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers are needed.
Information: Steve Snyder, (602) 770-7670.
Hospital offers $50 mammograms
Chino Valley Medical Center is offering mammography screenings for $50 during the month of October. Yearly screenings are recommended for women beginning at age 40, according to most medical societies.
The earliest forms of breast cancer start inside the ducts, and mammograms are the best way to detect them.
To schedule an appointment, call the Radiology Department at (909) 464-8643.
Business@ Breakfast events
Chino Valley Chamber will host several Business@Breakfast events at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays in October and November. Meetings are held in person at the Chino Hills Community Center, Room B, 14250 Peyton Drive and on Zoom.
•Oct. 19: Chino Valley Chamber staff and board of directors will speak on “Get to know the Chamber.”
•Oct. 26: Keanon Alderson, of Cal Baptist University, will speak on “Family business management.”
•Nov. 9: Justin Carter, of Mid First Business Credit, will speak on “Business and commercial finance.”
•Nov. 16: Ricardo Palacio, of Palaciobox, will speak on “Virtual assistance.”
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Business Expo set for Oct. 22
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13290 City Center Drive.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.

