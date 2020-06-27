Souplantation hosted auction
After closing 97 locations during the coronavirus pandemic, including its Chino Hills restaurant at 4645 Chino Hills Parkway, Souplantation auctioned off many of its appliances, furniture online at restaurantequipment.bid this week.
Ovens, soda machines, silverware and canned food items were up for sale. Winning bidders could pick up the items for free or pay to have them delivered.
The restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors in early May.
Business owners interviewed
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has posted videos of interviews with business owners on “The Impact of Coronavirus on Business and Family and How Businesses are Supporting Their Community.” The videos can be viewed at YouTube.com or Facebook.com and search for Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Interviews with Rhonda Dennis of R & R Breakfast Spot, Teresa Wu of Xscape Pods, Will Fleet of Champion Newspapers, Deanna Margaritha of Infuzion Zone, Dr. Tran from Inland Family Optometry, Kari Voorhees from the Voorhees & Ratzlaff Law Group and Barbara Hale of Sycamore Academy have been posted.
Chairman Circle Sponsors
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking Chairman’s Circle Sponsors for the 2020-21 year.
The Chairman’s Circle is an enhanced membership program that allows the Chamber to proactively promote organizations throughout the year while also giving VIP access and treatment at the Chamber’s major events, said President Zeb Welborn.
The 2019-20 Chairman’s Circle members currently are Health Service Alliance-Team Lally, City of Chino, City of Chino Hills, Waste Management, Walmart FC #7049, Walmart FC #8103, Ontario Airport, Champion Newspapers, Chino Valley Medical Center, Southern California Edison, Foddrill Construction, KB Real Estate, Shell Roofing Solutions, Tri-Counties Association of Realtors, TownePlace Suites Marriott, Apollo Insurance Services, Vista Medical Group, Chino Commercial Bank, Good Enough Travel, State Farm, John Edgar Agent, Accredited Tax, Pacific Energy Network and Chino Commercial Bank. Application deadline is Monday, June 30 at chinovalleycham ber.com.
